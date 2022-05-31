China fails in bid to sign security, trade deal with Pacific island nations

China's plan to sign a broad trade and security deal with 10 Pacific island nations has fallen through, after the countries failed to reach an agreement during a closely watched visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the region.

Mr Wang told his 10 Pacific counterparts not to be "too anxious" about China's motives in the region, after their virtual summit in Fiji yesterday.

The Chinese diplomat is midway through a 10-day tour of eight Pacific nations.

Beijing had intended to get the Pacific countries to sign a communique and five-year action plan during the summit.

The sweeping plan included strengthening cooperation in areas such as traditional and non-traditional security, climate change, providing humanitarian and Covid-19 aid, and establishing a free trade area.

China would also appoint a special envoy to the region.

The deal, leaked last week ahead of the summit, has faced opposition from at least one Pacific island nation.

Micronesia President David Panuelo had written a letter to fellow leaders saying that the outcome documents from the summit sought to shift countries into Beijing's orbit, "intrinsically tying the whole of our economies and societies to them".

However, the current heightened geopolitical tensions raised the risk of China getting into conflict with countries such as Australia, Japan, the United States and New Zealand, he added.

The 10 Pacific island countries at the summit, which recognise China instead of Taiwan, are the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands, Niue and the Federated States of Micronesia.

After the meeting, Mr Wang reportedly said some had questioned China's aims in actively engaging the Pacific islands. He pointed out that China also supported developing countries in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.

"Don't be too anxious and don't be too nervous, because the common development and prosperity of China and all the other developing countries would only mean great harmony, greater justice and greater progress of the whole world," he said.