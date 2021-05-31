Asian Insider

China eyes level playing field for powerful and powerless

Xi's vow to advance rule by law bearing fruit, as lawsuit against state-owned firm shows

Benjamin Lim Kang Global Affairs Correspondent In Beijing 
A poster of President Xi Jinping in an army barracks in Beijing. Mr Xi has put party, government and military officials in their place, declaring that power should be "locked in a cage".
A poster of President Xi Jinping in an army barracks in Beijing. Mr Xi has put party, government and military officials in their place, declaring that power should be "locked in a cage".PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For all the scepticism and sarcasm about President Xi Jinping's pledge to advance rule by law and ensure social justice and fairness, Chinese private lender Dong Xueyong is still a true believer.

Since 2016, Mr Dong has made more than 30 court appearances in seven cities, including Beijing where he now lives, after filing multiple lawsuits against the Hainan subsidiary of China National Silk Import and Export Corp, a state-owned enterprise (SOE).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 31, 2021, with the headline 'China eyes level playing field for powerful and powerless'. Subscribe
Topics: 