Straitstimes.com header logo

China extends suspension of new rare earth controls until January

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Ministry of Commerce said in a short statement on Nov 9 that the pause would be extended for two months until Jan 10, 2027.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a short statement on Nov 9 that the pause would be extended for two months until Jan 10, 2027.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING – China on Nov 9 announced a two-month extension of export-control waivers due to expire in November, preserving part of a wide-ranging deal struck after a summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

China introduced export controls on certain rare earths in April 2025, only to expand them further in October of that year, dramatically widening their scope and also adding new controls on certain diamonds with industrial applications and lithium battery technology.

The measures were then paused for one year in November 2025 after a summit in South Korea between Xi and Trump.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a short statement on Nov 9 that the pause would be extended for two months until Jan 10. It gave no other details.

The extension is part of a broader suspension of trade countermeasures and tariffs announced by China on Nov 9 as it negotiates with Washington over an enduring trade deal.

Trump is set to travel to Shenzhen in southern China later in November for an APEC leaders summit, where he is expected to meet Xi. REUTERS

More on this topic
China extends suspensions of 24% tariff on US goods, port fees on US ships for two months
Will the US catch up to China on rare earths?
See more on

China

Xi Jinping

Trade

Mining sector

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.