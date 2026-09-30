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China extends probes into US trade barriers until December

The extension comes less than a week after US President Donald Trump hosted Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Washington for a state visit.

BEIJING – China has extended two investigations into American trade barriers until December, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sept 30, delaying potential retaliatory measures by Beijing.

The investigations into American practices that “disrupted global industrial and supply chains” and “obstructed trade in green products” were due to conclude on Sept 27 but will now run until Dec 27, CCTV said, citing China’s ministry of commerce.

The extension comes less than a week after United States President Donald Trump hosted Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Washington for a state visit during which they agreed to extend their trade truce.

They also committed to reduce tariffs on goods worth US$30 billion (S$38 billion) on each side.

China’s commerce ministry initiated the two trade barrier investigations on March 27 in response to US probes into China for overproduction and imported goods made with forced labour.

China had called those “Section 301“ investigations – which target foreign trade – “political manipulation”.

The extension was granted because of the “complexity” of the cases, CCTV said, citing the commerce ministry.

Xi and Trump first agreed to a trade truce in 2025 after a tit-for-tat fight that saw tariffs soar above 100% at one point.

That truce was originally due to expire in November, but both sides have agreed to extend it until Jan 10. AFP