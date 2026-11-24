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China extends pause on US minerals ban to maintain truce

China’s Commerce Ministry on Nov 24 kept the ban on US-bound shipments of gallium, germanium and antimony on hold through Jan 27.

BEIJING – China extended the suspension of a ban on exports of several critical minerals to the US, preserving a key element of a fragile trade truce despite growing tensions over technology.

China’s Commerce Ministry on Nov 24 kept the ban on US-bound shipments of gallium, germanium and antimony on hold through Jan 27, prolonging a suspension that was due to expire on Nov 27.

The materials are used in products ranging from semiconductors to satellites and military equipment.

The extension follows last week’s summit between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Shenzhen and comes hours after the US president helped secure the reinstatement of Jensen Huang, a vocal opponent to stringent chip export controls, as the chief of Nvidia Corp on Nov 23.

But Washington has also tightened restrictions on China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence chips through overseas data centres.

If fully enforced, the measures could hamper Beijing’s efforts to catch up with the US in AI.

The US Commerce Department announced the new rules just days before the summit.

China’s Commerce Ministry said the restrictions violated understandings reached by the two leaders and warned of countermeasures if Washington presses ahead.

China first imposed the US-specific critical minerals ban in December 2024 in retaliation against the Biden administration’s widening chip curbs.

It suspended its enforcement last November after Trump and Xi struck a trade truce in South Korea, setting Nov 27, 2026, as the expiration date.

The extension brings the suspension into line with other elements of the truce that run through January, including tariff relief and a pause on additional Chinese export controls on rare earths that are set to expire on Jan 10.

China’s dominance of critical mineral supply chains proved a powerful source of leverage in last year’s trade war, when Beijing’s export controls helped pressure Washington to back down.

China accounts for 99% of global production of primary low-purity gallium, about 80% of natural graphite output, and 36% of mined antimony, according to US Geological Survey estimates for 2025.

The agency also identified China as the leading global producer and exporter of germanium metal in 2025, without specify its share. BLOOMBERG