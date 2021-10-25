China expects latest Covid-19 outbreak to worsen in coming days

BEIJING • China's new Covid-19 infections will increase in the coming days and the areas affected by the epidemic may continue to expand, a health official said yesterday.

The current outbreak in China is caused by the Delta variant from overseas, said Dr Wu Liangyou, a National Health Commission official, at a briefing in Beijing.

The wave of infections spread to 11 provinces in the week from Oct 17, commission spokesman Mi Feng added.

Most of the people infected have cross-region travel histories, Mr Mi said, urging areas that have been affected by the pandemic to adopt "emergency mode".

Some cities in the provinces of Gansu, including its capital Lanzhou, and Inner Mongolia have halted bus and taxi services because of the virus.

China reported 26 new local confirmed Covid-19 infections on Saturday - comprising seven in Inner Mongolia, six in Gansu, six in Ningxia, four in Beijing, and one each in Hebei, Hunan and Shaanxi, according to the National Health Commission. Another four local asymptomatic cases were reported in Hunan and Yunnan.

In the capital Beijing, the epidemic has expanded to three districts, including science hub Haidian, said Mr Pang Xinghuo, vice-head of the Beijing Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, yesterday.

Five new confirmed local Covid-19 cases and an asymptomatic infection were reported between midday on Saturday and 3pm yesterday.

Beijing will cancel a marathon originally scheduled for Oct 31 due to the virus, the Beijing Daily reported. People in cities where infections have been found are banned from visiting or returning to the capital at present.

In Wuhan, the Wuhan Marathon, which had been due to take place yesterday, was postponed at short notice. Organisers said in a statement late last week that the postponement was "to prevent the risk of epidemic spread".

The marathon was expected to see 26,000 participants take part in races across the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was first identified towards the end of 2019.

Mr Mi yesterday also said China had given complete doses of Covid-19 vaccines to about 75.6 per cent of its population.

Some 1.068 billion people have now been inoculated with the required dosages, out of a population of 1.412 billion, he said.

China is giving booster shots to adults whose last dose was at least six months earlier, with priority groups covering essential workers, older people and those with weaker immune systems.

Data has shown that antibodies elicited by vaccines, including the most-used shots from Sinovac and Sinopharm, decline within months.

