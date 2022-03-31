China-EU leaders' meeting to be held via video link Friday

BEIJING (XINHUA) - A meeting between leaders of China and the European Union will be held via video link on Friday (April 1), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Wednesday.

The China-EU leaders' meeting has taken place successfully 22 times, playing a vital strategic guiding role in the development of China-EU relations and dialogue and cooperation,Mr Wang said.

Mr Wang said that, during this meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via video link.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will co-chair the leaders' meeting with Mr Michel and Ms von der Leyen via video link, said the spokesperson.

China and the EU are two significant forces in maintaining world peace, two important markets to promote common development, and two civilisations to advance the cause of human progress, said Mr Wang.

Mr Wang noted that the current international situation is volatile with rising uncertainties.

He said the two sides should strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust, build consensus, and conduct dialogue and cooperation based on mutual respect and benefit.

He added the two sides should also promote sustained and sound development of China-EU relations to inject stability and positive energy into the international situation.