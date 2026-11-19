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Mount Fuji frequently experiences strong winds and blizzards during closure periods, with rest facilities and first-aid centres suspending operations.

The Chinese embassy in Japan has warned its citizens against climbing Mount Fuji during closure periods, amid concerns that a 500,000 yuan (S$97,000) reward offered for a missing Chinese tourist could encourage reckless unauthorised ascents and hamper rescue efforts.

The advisory comes as the Japanese authorities continue their search for 25-year-old Chen Jie, who went missing after setting out alone on the morning of Nov 8 during the off-season closure, according to Chinese and Japanese media reports .

Chen had initially planned to hike with two companions, but the duo turned back after discovering the mountain was closed and that their gear was unsuitable.

He pressed on alone from the Yoshida Trail 5th Station – the main starting point at 2,300m leading to the 3,776m summit – without proper clothing or equipment such as crampons and ice axes , reported Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun. Ascent to the summit typically takes five to seven hours from the station.

Chen was last heard from around 10.30am that day, after sending a friend his location along with a video in which he could be heard saying: “I’m heading up... there’s no one around.”

The Japanese authorities launched a search operation on the morning of Nov 10, though efforts were temporarily halted at times due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Chen’s father then arrived in Japan on Nov 13 and appealed for volunteers to join the search.

According to Chinese news outlet Jimu News , the family is offering 500,000 yuan to anyone who finds him alive and 100,000 yuan if his body is recovered.

The monetary reward has drawn concern on Japanese social media, with users warning it could lure inexperienced or poorly equipped climbers onto the mountain, endangering more lives and obstructing official rescue operations.

In a notice issued on Nov 17, the Chinese embassy in Japan said it remains in close contact with the local authorities and Chen’s family, urging Chinese nationals in Japan not to attempt any unauthorised climbs during off-season closures.

It cautioned that Mount Fuji and other mountains in Japan frequently experience strong winds and blizzards during closure periods, with rest facilities and first-aid centres suspending operations.

According to the Mount Fuji Climbing Official Website, the 2026 climbing season ended on Sept 10, with most trails – including the Yoshida Trail, which opens on July 1 – typically reopening in early July.

Data compiled by The Japan News showed that at least 10,000 people climb Mount Fuji during its off-season closure each year.

Between 2019 and 2025, 79 people were involved in mountain accidents during these closure periods, resulting in 19 fatalities.