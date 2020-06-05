China eases international flight curbs after US targets its carriers

BEIJING • China will ease coronavirus restrictions to allow more foreign carriers to fly to the mainland, shortly after the United States vowed to bar Chinese airlines from flying to the US over Beijing's curbs on American airlines.

Qualifying foreign carriers, about 95 of them currently barred from operating flights to China, will be allowed once-a-week flights into a city of their choosing starting next Monday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said yesterday.

But considering some countries are still banning international flights, it estimated the number of such flights would increase by 50 to 150 per week while the average number of passengers arriving per day would rise to 4,700 from around 3,000 now.

The CAAC said that all airlines will be allowed to increase the number of international flights involving China to two per week if no passengers on their flights test positive for the coronavirus for three consecutive weeks.

If five or more passengers on one flight test positive for the coronavirus upon arrival, the CAAC will bar the airline from services for a week. Airlines would be suspended for four weeks if 10 or more passengers test positive for Covid-19.

The CAAC has slashed international flights since late March to allay concerns over increasing numbers of coronavirus infections brought by passengers arriving in the country from overseas.

Mainland carriers are limited to one flight a week on one route to any country and foreign airlines are allowed to operate just one flight a week to a city in China.

Carriers could also fly no more than the number of flights in a weekly schedule approved by the CAAC on March 12. US passenger airlines had already stopped all flights to China at that time, meaning they were unable to resume flights to China.

On Wednesday, the US government said it would bar Chinese passenger carriers starting from June 16, pressuring Beijing to let US airlines resume flights.

The US Department of Transportation could not be immediately reached for comment, though it has said it will reconsider its decision against Chinese airlines if the CAAC adjusts its policies affecting US carriers.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily briefing yesterday that the CAAC is lodging a complaint with the US Department of Transportation for the ruling against Chinese air carriers. The CAAC is in close cooperation with its US counterpart about passenger flights, he added.

"We hope the US side will not create obstacles for the resolution of this issue," Mr Zhao said.

China suspended the entry of most foreigners in late March, meaning only Chinese nationals can enter the country on commercial passenger flights.

REUTERS