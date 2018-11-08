'China Dream' author who made fun of Xi Jinping barred by Hong Kong literary festival venue

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - The author of a novel critical of President Xi Jinping's slogan touting the Chinese Dream said he has been barred from speaking at the main venue of the Hong Kong International Literary Festival.

The writer, Mr Ma Jian, said he was told that the Tai Kwun arts complex had cancelled his two events scheduled for Saturday (Nov 10) and organisers were looking for alternative venues.

While Mr Ma said he wasn't given any explanation, he has previously complained about censorship of his works, including China Dream, a new book satirising one of Xi's signature campaigns.

"Just been told that my two events at the Hong Kong International Literary Festival this week can no longer be held at Tai Kwun," the London-based writer said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"An alternative venue will have to be found. No reason has been given to me yet."

Mr Ma didn't say who had informed him of the ban, and didn't immediately respond to an e-mail seeking clarification. The author spoke at an event in London on Tuesday and it was unclear whether he was already in Hong Kong.

The Tai Kwun - occupying the the site of a former colonial police barracks and jail - was renovated by the Hong Kong Jockey Club and the HK$3.8 billion (S$665.04 million) project was completed this year.

The club is the city's largest taxpayer and holds a monopoly over local horse racing and gambling and runs charities for the "betterment" of Hong Kong.

Mr Philip Ho, HKJC's head of public affairs, referred inquiries on Thursday to "Tai Kwun colleagues".

The Tai Kwun's media department acknowledged an e-mail seeking comment and said it would respond as soon as possible.

The literary festival's organisers didn't immediately respond to e-mails, but its event page changed to say a "venue update" was forthcoming. Both events were sold out.

CLAMPING DOWN

The move comes amid growing concern about efforts to tame dissent in the former British colony.

In recent months, Hong Kong authorities have issued an unprecedented ban against a pro-independence party, and took the unusual step of denying a work visa renewal to a Financial Times journalist who presided over a talk by the banned party's leader.

Mr Ma said he has been prevented since 2011 from entering mainland China, where his books are banned.

He tweeted on Nov 1 that China Dream wouldn't be translated into Chinese in Hong Kong, alleging publishers were "too afraid".

The reported ban follows the cancellation last weekend of an exhibition featuring an artist critical of China due to what the organiser called "threats" by Chinese authorities.

Hong Kong's No. 2 official, Mr Matthew Cheung, defended Hong Kong this week after some United Nations member countries - and local civil society organisations, including the city's Foreign Correspondents' Club - alleged Hong Kong's rule of law and its human rights environment were deteriorating.

Mr Cheung told the UN Universal Periodic Review in Geneva that such concerns were "unwarranted, unfounded, and unsubstantiated", according to media reports.