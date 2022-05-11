China doubles down on curbs even as virus cases in big cities fall

SHANGHAI • China is tightening pandemic restrictions in Shanghai and expanding a mass testing sweep in Beijing as officials chase the elusive goal of wiping out Covid-19 cases in the community.

In rare public comments by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on a government's handling of the virus, it said yesterday that China's zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy is not sustainable, given what is known of the disease.

"We don't think that it is sustainable considering the behaviour of the virus," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing.

Speaking after Dr Tedros, WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said the impact of a "zero-Covid" policy on human rights needs to be taken into consideration alongside the effect on a country's economy from any coronavirus policy.

He also noted that China has registered 15,000 deaths since the virus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019 - a relatively low number compared with 999,475 in the United States and more than 500,000 in India.

With that in mind, it is understandable, Dr Ryan said, that one of the world's most populous countries would want to take tough measures to curb coronavirus contagion.

Still, China's zero-Covid policy has drawn criticism from various quarters, ranging from scientists to its own citizens, over the lockdowns of many millions of people, sparking anguish and anger.

China reported 3,426 new infections for Monday, the lowest daily tally since March 16.

Daily cases in Shanghai, which is still battling the biggest outbreak, fell to a six-week low of 3,014 after peaking at more than 27,000 a day in mid-April. In Beijing, new infections rose to 74, though they have yet to exceed 100-a-day in the current flare-up.

Despite the low numbers, the authorities are ramping up curbs. Some Shanghai neighbourhoods have announced "quiet periods", during which residents are not allowed to go outside and deliveries are curbed, while more people are being sent to government-run isolation centres under a new definition of what it means to be a close contact.

The authorities in Shanghai have expanded the criteria for close contacts, with people living in the same building as a positive virus case at risk of being removed to government-run isolation facilities if they have regular daily interactions. Previously, people thought only those living in the same apartment or on the same floor as positive cases would likely be considered close contacts and put in official quarantine.

Hundreds of volunteers dressed head-to-toe in protective gear are disinfecting the homes of those who test positive, as well as dwellings of neighbours who share kitchens or bathrooms, to further control the virus, officials said.

And the last two subway lines in operation have been suspended, according to The Paper.

In the capital Beijing, areas beyond the biggest district Chaoyang are instituting rounds of mass testing, with millions of people confined to their homes and schools still shut.

Uncertainties persist around Beijing's coronavirus situation, local health official Pang Xinghuo said at a Monday briefing. All areas in Chaoyang, Shunyi, Fangshan and other districts that found cases in the past seven days were to conduct three rounds of mass testing starting yesterday, according to information shared at the press conference.

Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday reiterated the country's adherence to a zero-tolerance policy. She urged the importance of early warning, and stressed the availability of PCR tests within 15 minutes' walk in big cities.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS