China develops non-lethal microwave radar weapon: Global Times

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China is developing a non-lethal weapon system based on microwave radar technology, Global Times reported, citing an interview with the project's chief engineer, surnamed Su.

The weapon shoots millimeter microwaves at targets to inflict pain under their skin, said Su, who is also a senior engineer from the Beijing Institute of Radio Measurement affiliated with the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation.

The microwaves can be aimed at specific body parts or sweep a wider area.

Su said the system could be used in operations, including counter-terrorism, maritime convoy missions and border defence on land.

The system, Su added, come in stationary form and a vehicle-mounted one which looks like a minibus with a radar antenna.

Tests have so far shown that the weapon left no permanent injuries or long-term physical effects, the Communist Party publication said.

China's police and the coast guard are potential buyers of the system, it added.