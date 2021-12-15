China detects first two cases of Omicron

BEIJING • The health authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have detected a case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, after the first infection was reported in the northern Tianjin city on Monday.

For the Guangzhou case, the person, a 67-year-old man, had arrived in the city last Saturday after returning from an undisclosed overseas destination on Nov 27 and undergoing a 14-day quarantine in another city, state broadcaster CCTV said yesterday.

The patient had been sent to a designated hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The local authorities have tightened control measures, including the closing of designated areas, and are requiring people living in nearby areas to be tested, said China Daily.

As at noon yesterday, a total of 184 close contacts and 865 secondary close contacts had been traced and nucleic acid test results on these people were negative.

The Guangzhou case follows China's first Omicron detection in the northern Tianjin city, a person who had also arrived from abroad.

The state-run Tianjin Daily reported on Monday that the infection was found in a Polish national who arrived from Warsaw last Thursday. The patient had a normal temperature and no symptoms but later tested positive and was transferred to a designated hospital, said the Global Times newspaper.

The Tianjin Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday confirmed that it was an Omicron infection after genome sequencing of samples collected from the patient, said China Daily.

China reported 76 new confirmed Covid-19 cases for Monday, compared with 101 a day earlier, its health authority said yesterday. Of the new infections, 51 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 80 a day earlier.

The new local cases were reported by the authorities in the provinces of Zhejiang, Shaanxi and Heilongjiang as well as the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As at Monday, mainland China had 99,856 confirmed cases.

The country's top respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan said China does not have to be "afraid of Omicron, with the implementation of the dynamic zero-case policy and by strictly observing the precise prevention and control measures", the Global Times reported.

Meanwhile, multiple companies have suspended operations in Zhejiang, an eastern province near Shanghai and one of China's biggest and busiest manufacturing hubs. The authorities have doubled down on curbs to contain a Covid-19 outbreak in the province, halting some production of goods ranging from clothing and textile dyes to batteries and plastics.

Zhejiang has reported 217 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms in just eight days after the first case on Dec 6. Prior to the current outbreak, it had reported just one local case this year.

Tens of thousands are in quarantine and some domestic flights have been suspended, as a national health official said the outbreak in three cities in the province - Ningbo, Shaoxing and Hangzhou - was developing at a relatively rapid speed. The three cities accounted for more than 50 per cent of the province's economic output of around 6.46 trillion yuan (S$1.4 trillion) last year. Many of Zhejiang's goods are for export.

At least 20 listed firms, including Zhejiang Mustang Battery, Guobang Pharma and textile dyes maker Zhejiang Runtu, have shut operations in virus-hit areas in Zhejiang, which accounts for around 6 per cent of China's gross domestic product.

The firms said they stopped operations in line with local government orders, which curtailed all production barring essential manufacturing.

While the factory closures are limited to certain districts, the general population in Zhejiang faces broader restrictions. Cities such as Huzhou and Jiaxing, which have not reported cases from the outbreak, have shut indoor entertainment venues and pledged to avoid unnecessary conferences and events.

The city of Wenzhou, so far without cases, has been conducting outbreak prevention drills in recent weeks so that the government is ready to seal up affected areas and launch a testing scheme once infection is detected, a local government official told Reuters.

More than 50,000 people have been quarantined at centralised facilities across Zhejiang, a coastal province of 64.4 million, while about half a million others were being monitored.

REUTERS, XINHUA