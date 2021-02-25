China denies that US diplomats were required to take anal swab tests for Covid-19

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's foreign ministry on Thursday (Feb 25) denied that United States diplomats in the country were asked to take anal swabs for Covid-19, following media reports that some US diplomats had complained about the procedure.

US media outlet Vice on Wednesday cited a US State Department official as saying that the test was given in error and that China had said it would stop using the swabs for testing of US diplomats.

"To my knowledge... China has never required US diplomatic staff stationed in China to conduct anal swab tests," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing on Thursday.