China denies Microsoft hack, says US and allies ganging up

BEIJING • China has rejected accusations by the United States, Britain and their allies that actors linked to the Asian nation's government were behind the Microsoft Exchange hack and other "malicious cyber activities".

"The US ganged up with its allies and launched an unwarranted accusation against China on cyber security," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday at a regular press briefing in Beijing. "It is purely a smear and suppression out of political motives. China will never accept this."

Mr Zhao said the details released by the US "do not constitute a complete chain of evidence. In fact, the US is the largest source of cyber attacks in the world".

The group of nations said the Chinese government has been the mastermind behind a series of malicious ransomware, data theft and cyber-espionage attacks against public and private entities, including the sprawling Microsoft Exchange hack earlier this year.

The claims add to tensions between Beijing and Washington over issues ranging from policies in China's western region of Xinjiang and Hong Kong to the origins of the coronavirus.

The US administration last week warned investors about the risks of doing business in the Asian financial hub, issuing an advisory that says China's push to exert more control over the city threatens the rule of law and endangers employees and data.

"The Chinese government must end this systematic cyber sabotage and can expect to be held to account if it does not," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday that the investigation is not finished but that the Chinese government bears responsibility.

His administration said that it was joining with European nations to expose the scale of China's activity and will take steps to counter it.

The group attributing the attack to China includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Nato, marking the first condemnation by the North American-European alliance on China's cyber activities, according to a senior Biden administration official.

As part of the announcement, the National Security Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation detailed over 50 tactics used by Chinese state-sponsored cyber hackers to target US and allied networks, including spearphishing e-mails with malicious attachments, exploitation of public-facing applications and drive-by compromise.

Microsoft welcomed the global effort to attribute the attacks and called for future accountability.

The company has previously attributed the hack to Chinese actors the software giant called Hafnium. The US assessment appears to support Microsoft's conclusions, attributing the hack to actors affiliated to China's Ministry of State Security, according to the fact sheet.

The attack against Microsoft's Exchange e-mail servers exploded over two weeks between late February and early March.

Microsoft first released software patches on March 2 to fix the critical vulnerabilities exploited in the hack.

The attack exposed tens of thousands of victim e-mail systems, including those of healthcare facilities, manufacturers, energy companies, and state and local governments.

BLOOMBERG