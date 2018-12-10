China demands US withdraw Huawei CFO's arrest warrant

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on Dec 1.
Published
38 min ago

Beijing summons US envoy to lodge protests over arrest that local media says is a bid to humiliate China

Chong Koh Ping China Correspondent in Shanghai

Beijing yesterday summoned US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and demanded that the United States withdraw the arrest warrant against a top Huawei executive detained in Canada.

Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Le Yucheng made solemn representations and lodged strong protests with Mr Branstad against the "unreasonable" request that the US made to Canada to arrest Ms Meng Wanzhou, 46, in Vancouver.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 10, 2018, with the headline 'China demands US withdraw Huawei CFO's arrest warrant'.
