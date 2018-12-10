China demands US withdraw Huawei CFO's arrest warrant

Beijing yesterday summoned US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and demanded that the United States withdraw the arrest warrant against a top Huawei executive detained in Canada.
Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Le Yucheng made solemn representations and lodged strong protests with Mr Branstad against the "unreasonable" request that the US made to Canada to arrest Ms Meng Wanzhou, 46, in Vancouver.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?