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Negotiations are taking place at the COP31 conference in Antalya, Turkey. COP32 will be hosted by Ethiopia in Addis Ababa in 2027.

BEIJING – China has decided against bidding to host the United Nations climate summit in 2028, an event that is scheduled to coincide with the next United States presidential election.

Officials deliberated over a proposal and have opted not to proceed, according to people familiar with the situation, who requested anonymity as the discussions were private.

The people did not cite a reason for China’s conclusion, though the event would fall two years ahead of the country’s deadline to peak its carbon dioxide emissions.

Talks on the issue in recent months involved the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and environmental officials, and a final endorsement had required support from the highest levels of government, Bloomberg News reported in August.

British newspaper The Guardian first reported the news that China would not formally bid to act as host.

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she did not have information to announce on the issue at a regular press briefing on Nov 13.

The COP process “is an important platform for global climate governance”, she said. “China is committed to advancing global green and low carbon transition and international cooperation on climate response.”

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the organisation that convenes COP meetings between almost 200 countries, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Negotiations are taking place at the COP31 conference in Antalya, Turkey. COP32 will be hosted by Ethiopia in Addis Ababa in 2027.

Duties are rotated between regional blocs with the Asia-Pacific States, a group of more than 50 countries which also includes Japan, South Korea and Indonesia, due to provide a venue in 2028. A decision does not need to be taken at the current talks in Antalya, and could come at the summit in 2027.

South Korea has not expressed any intention to host, and already plans to stage G-20 events in 2028, said a spokesperson for the country’s climate, energy and environment ministry.

“Our position appears to be that it would likely be difficult,” the spokesperson said.

Kazakhstan is open to hosting the event, though the central Asian nation has yet to make any determination, said Alibek Kuantyrov, the country’s minister of ecology and natural resources.

“We haven’t decided yet, because it’s quite a big event,” he said in an interview on Nov 13. “It’s on the table.”

Uzbekistan and Indonesia have also signalled potential interest to host, according to a person familiar with the matter.

However, no country has yet submitted a new official bid to the Asia-Pacific group after India in April withdrew an offer to host the negotiations.

“We are not in the front, but it is being discussed,” said Otabek Babamuradov, head of the department of international cooperation, grants and rankings for Uzbekistan’s national committee on ecology and climate change.

Representatives for Indonesia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Climate advocates had seen a potential China-hosted COP as an opportunity to inject fresh momentum into the waning campaign to tackle global warming by sending a definitive signal about the intentions of the world’s current largest emitter.

The 2028 talks are also a significant negotiating event and scheduled to complete an assessment of progress toward Paris Agreement goals that will help steer the pace and scope of future international action.

Agreeing to stage a COP summit can add pressure on host nations and is a complex decision for China, said Patricia Espinosa, former executive secretary of the UNFCCC.

“You get to be the centre of attention of everybody, you also have big expectations internally, so it has become quite complicated,” she said. “You know that you will be exposed to criticism.”

China has signalled in 2026 that it aims to take a more important role in steering global climate diplomacy, and pledged to “constructively lead the multilateral governance process”, in the latest five-year plan published in July by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the National Development and Reform Commission and other key agencies.

Nations should “deepen international cooperation”, Vice-President Han Zheng told a meeting of world leaders at the Antalya talks on Nov 11. “It is important to offer more support and assistance to developing countries.” Bloomberg