China curbs domestic travel as Covid-19 outbreaks persist

BEIJING - China is stepping up its Covid-19 defences as a key Communist Party meeting looms, restricting internal travel further as swathes of the country remain under tight lockdowns.

The National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday announced a raft of measures that will be in place until end-October to fight a virus that shows little sign of slowing.

The authorities told citizens to minimise travel during the Mid-Autumn Festival as well as National Day holidays in October, ordinarily key periods for domestic tourism, and asked local governments to test residents regularly for Covid-19 regardless of infection levels.

Lockdowns and other mitigation measures have intensified, including in Chengdu, the country's sixth-largest city with 21 million people, and parts of Guiyang, home to China's biggest residential compound of some 400,000 people.

Meanwhile, Beijing is tightening travel restrictions for anyone entering or leaving the capital.

The policies seem designed to reduce the risk of outbreaks before the mid-October party congress in Beijing, a once-in-five-years meeting where President Xi Jinping is due to secure a precedent-breaking third term in office.

The enforcement measures, some of which reverse previous guidance, highlight yet again the government's commitment to stamp out the virus even as the economic and social costs climb.

Economists who were already turning bearish on China's economy are now trimming growth forecasts further. Nomura Holdings expects China's Covid-Zero policy to be maintained until at least 2023.

China recorded 1,292 Covid-19 cases for Thursday, marking more than a month with infections exceeding 1,000 a day.

Shenzhen, where several districts emerged from a snap lockdown on Monday after posting as many as 87 daily infections, saw its case numbers rebound again. There were 54 infections reported for Thursday, more than double the 25 a day earlier.

Still, China is trying to ferret out all infections. At a briefing on Thursday, NHC official Wu Liangyou said every region must conduct regular polymerase chain reaction tests, whether they have outbreaks or not. Previously, such tests were deemed unnecessary.

The latest guidance to avoid travel during upcoming nationwide holidays deals another blow to Chinese tourism, a sector already hit by lockdowns in popular destinations such as Hainan and Xinjiang.

Travellers taking a plane or high-speed train need a negative Covid-19 test result from the previous 48 hours, while people checking into hotels and visiting tourist attractions must have one from the previous 72 hours.

