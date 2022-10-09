China Covid-19 cases rebound as Communist Party gears up for key congress

BEIJING - China is being hit by a rebound in Covid-19 cases following the week-long National Day holiday, just as the country's top leaders gather in Beijing for a meeting with President Xi Jinping.

The nation recorded 1,645 new infections on Saturday, the highest total since Sept 2.

While Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang had the biggest clusters, both Beijing and Shanghai found new cases outside of quarantine, suggesting the virus might be still spreading.

While the eight new cases reported in the capital on Saturday is relatively few, any rebound in infections would pose a headache for leaders.

Some 3,000 delegates are gathering in the city to attend the twice-a-decade congress starting on Oct 16 that's expected to hand Mr Xi a norm-breaking third term in power.

A preparatory meeting of roughly 370 members and alternate members of the Central Committee is scheduled to begin today.

Beijing has found 10 transmission chains across eight districts since the latest flareups started on Sept 29, an official with the city's Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said at a press briefing on Saturday afternoon.

A surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide just before the congress would not be welcome for Mr Xi, who has maintained his zero tolerance strategy against the virus to avoid the death tolls seen in other parts of the world.

Beijing has been accepting the social and economic cost of snap lockdowns and centralised quarantine in order to maintain this . BLOOMBERG