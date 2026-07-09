China consumer inflation slows, factory prices show sign of peak

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China exited economy-wide deflation in the last quarter after a three-year stretch.

BEIJING – China’s consumer prices rose slower than expected and factory inflation showed signs of peaking, after a pullback in commodity costs with an easing of tensions over Iran in June .

The consumer price index (CPI) decelerated to 1 per cent in June from 2025 , compared with a gain of 1.2 per cent in June , according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on July 9 . The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was 1.1 per cent .

Producer inflation accelerated slightly to 4.1 per cent from 2025 , matching forecasts. On a month-on-month basis, factory prices declined 0.3 per cen t from May, their first drop since July 2025.

“The fall in global crude oil prices led to a drop in prices for related sectors in China,” Dong Lijuan, a statistician with the NBS, said in a statement accompanying the release.

The yield on China’s 10-year government bonds was steady at 1.73 per cent after the data publication. The onshore renminbi edged up 0.1 per cent against the dollar, making it the best-performing currency in Asia on July 9 .

Chinese bonds and the renminbi have been relatively stable in recent weeks, as markets elsewhere came under pressure from a stronger dollar and increasing bets that the US Federal Reserve would hike interest rates.

China probably exited economy-wide deflation in the last quarter after a three-year stretch, in a turnaround caused in large part by booming investment in artificial intelligence and the oil shock stemming from the conflict in the Middle East.

But despite a rally in global oil, chip and metal prices, a broader reflation remains in doubt, as factories struggle to fully pass on higher costs to consumers because of sluggish consumer spending, putting their profitability under pressure.

The core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, dipped to 1 per cent in June, rising at the slowest pace since January.

A revival of price pressures in the world’s biggest manufacturing nation risks inflationary spillovers around the world.

China’s export prices are already surging at the fastest pace since early 2023 in a reversal from years of almost unbroken contraction. BLOOMBERG