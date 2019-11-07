China considers removal of US poultry import restrictions, says Xinhua news agency

BEIJING (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - China is considering the removal of restrictions on poultry imports from the United States, state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday evening (Nov 7), in what could be another gesture to boost optimism.

China’s General Administration of Customs as well as the Ministry of Agriculture are studying the removal of curbs on US poultry imports, Xinhua said, without providing more details.

The report comes after the Commerce Ministry said that the two countries have agreed to cancel in phases the tariffs imposed during the months-long trade war.

China has banned all US poultry and eggs since January 2015 due to an avian influenza outbreak, which has been over for years.

The ban caused imports from the United States to tank, from US$390 million worth of poultry and products in 2014 to US$74 million the following year.

This story is developing.