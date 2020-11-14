China congratulates Biden nearly a week after US election win

BEIJING • China yesterday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden, who won the Nov 3 election that President Donald Trump has not conceded, nearly a week after the former vice-president clinched enough states for the win.

"We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular daily briefing, referring to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.

"We understand the results of the US election will be determined according to US laws and procedures," he added, repeating Beijing's earlier stance.

China was previously among a handful of countries, including Russia and Mexico, that had not congratulated the President-elect, with Beijing commenting earlier this week that it had "noticed Mr Biden declared he is the winner".

Mr Biden, who leads by more than five million in the popular vote, cemented his victory late on Thursday by winning Arizona, US networks said.

Mr Trump's four years in the White House have been marked by soaring tensions as he portrayed China as the greatest threat to the United States and global democracy, and the two sides sparred over topics from blame for the Covid-19 pandemic to technology to China's human rights record.

In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Mr Trump on Nov 9, a day after the election.

It is, however, far from certain that US-China relations will improve under a Biden administration, with Mr Biden, during a Democratic Party primary debate in February, calling Mr Xi a "thug".

Former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei said yesterday that trade frictions between the two countries may not ease soon.

When asked about the outlook for the US-China economic and trade relationship at the Caixin Summit in Beijing, he said: "Even if Mr Biden is elected, the US suppression of China will be inevitable."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG