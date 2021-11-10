China conducts air patrol as US lawmakers visit Taiwan

BEIJING • China's military said yesterday that it conducted a combat readiness patrol in the direction of the Taiwan Strait, after its Defence Ministry condemned a visit to Taiwan by a US congressional delegation it said had arrived on a military aircraft.

The patrol was aimed at the "seriously wrong" words and actions of relevant countries on the Taiwan issue and the activities of pro-independence forces in Taiwan, a Chinese military spokesman said in a statement.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said six Chinese military aircraft entered its south-western air defence zone yesterday, including four J-16 fighter jets and two surveillance planes.

Several Taiwan media outlets reported yesterday that unspecified members from both the US House of Representatives and Senate had arrived in Taipei on a United States military plane.

China's Defence Ministry said in a statement that members of the US Congress had arrived in Taiwan by military plane.

"We firmly oppose and strongly condemn this," it said.

US congressional delegations frequently use military aircraft, like the C-32, to make foreign trips, including past visits to Taiwan.

The Chinese military said the patrol was a test of its ability to operate across multiple forces.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified by force if necessary. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has said the island is an independent country.

Taiwan has re-emerged as a flashpoint in US-China ties in recent months. Washington has been moving to help the government in Taipei take on a bigger role in international organisations like the United Nations, and President Joe Biden said last month that the United States would come to Taiwan's aid if it was attacked by China. The White House said later that the comments did not mark a change in US policy.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence described Beijing's pressure campaign in a biennial military strategy report released yesterday, citing warplane incursions, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels.

The ministry said it has laid out plans to challenge what it described as China's "grey zone threats" to shift the balance of power in the region and possibly take the island without fighting a battle.

The ministry accused China of engaging in "cognitive warfare" to sway Taiwanese public opinion.

"Its intimidating behaviour does not only consume our combat power and shake our faith and morale, but also attempts to alter or challenge the status quo in the Taiwan Strait to ultimately achieve its goal of 'seizing Taiwan without a fight'," the report said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG