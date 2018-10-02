China condemns US for South China Sea freedom of navigation operation

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China expressed anger on Tuesday (Oct 2) after a US Navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by China in the disputed South China Sea, saying it was resolutely opposed to an operation that it called a threat to its sovereignty.

China's Defence Ministry said a Chinese naval ship had been sent to warn the US vessel to leave.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a separate statement it strongly urged the United States to stop such "provocative" actions.

A US official said earlier that destroyer Decatur travelled within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson Reefs in the Spratly Islands.

The operation was the latest attempt to counter what Washington sees as Beijing's efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters, where Chinese, Japanese and some South-east Asian navies operate.

China's claims in the South China Sea, through which about US$5 trillion (S$6.86 trillion) in ship-borne trade passes each year, are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

"We conduct routine and regular freedom-of-navigation operations, as we have done in the past and will continue to do in the future," the US official added.