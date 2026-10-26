China condemns US designation of Confucius Institutes as threat

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The US has imposed funding restrictions on these institutes since 2025.

BEIJING – China accused the United States on Oct 26 of “targeted smearing” over Washington’s designation of Beijing-funded Confucius Institute cultural centres as national security threats.

Washington considers the centres on American university campuses as propaganda tools of the Chinese Communist Party and has imposed funding restrictions on the institutes since 2025.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Oct 23 his department had dismantled dozens of similar organisations over two months that had reappeared in disguise, “using different names... but with the same mission” and deemed them a threat to national security.

China’s foreign ministry criticised the move on Oct 26 .

“We oppose the targeted smearing and stigmatisation of Confucius Institutes,” ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a news conference.

“China-US educational exchanges and cooperation are beneficial to enhancing mutual understanding between the people of both countries,” he said, adding that such ties “should not be interfered with or undermined”.

China has set up hundreds of Confucius Institutes in more than 150 countries over the last two decades, according to the body that oversees them.

Presented as China’s answer to organisations such as Germany’s Goethe-Institut or the British Council, they offer language lessons and cultural exchange programmes.

While Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called them a “symbol of China’s unremitting efforts for world peace and international cooperation”, the cultural centres have faced increasing resistance around the world.

Dozens of Confucius Institutes have closed down in several countries following similar accusations of foreign interference including in France, Sweden, Australia and Canada. AFP