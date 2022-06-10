China condemns US arms sale to Taiwan, fourth such under Biden

TAIPEI • Taiwan yesterday welcomed US approval of a US$120 million (S$165 million) sale of naval equipment that the two allies said would bolster the island's "combat readiness" and ability to work with American forces.

Self-ruled Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.

Under a law passed by Congress, the United States is required to sell Taiwan military supplies to ensure its self-defence against Beijing's vastly larger armed forces.

Washington on Wednesday said it had approved the sale of spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems, as well as "logistical technical assistance", all of which would enhance Taiwan's "interoperability with the United States and other allies".

The Pentagon's Defence Security Cooperation Agency said: "The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient's surface vessel fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats."

It would be the fourth arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, and the third this year.

Taipei yesterday said the deal is expected to take effect in one month. The sale would help Taiwan's ships "maintain proper equipment... and meet the practical needs of combat readiness tasks in the light of recent frequent activities by Chinese aircraft and warships around our sea and air".

China has ramped up its sabre-rattling since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016. She rejects its stance that the island is part of Chinese territory.

The Chinese foreign ministry yesterday said Beijing "firmly opposes and strongly condemns" the arms sale.

"China will continue to take resolute and strong measures to defend its own sovereignty and security interests," spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing.

Taiwan recorded 969 incursions by Chinese warplanes into its air defence zone last year, according to a database compiled by Agence France-Presse - more than double the roughly 380 in 2020.

The figure this year so far has exceeded 470.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE