China condemns new Act, to study impact on its firms

BEIJING • China has condemned measures targeting it in a new United States defence Act, saying it exaggerated antagonism and that Beijing would take a close look at aspects that beef up the role of a US panel that reviews foreign investment proposals.

China's complaints about the Act come as the world's two biggest economies engage in an increasingly bitter fight over trade, levying tariffs on each others' products.

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a defence policy Act which provides US$716 billion (S$984 billion) for the Pentagon's basic operations and war spending, as well as the Department of Energy's national security programmes.

The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) also strengthens the inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS), which reviews mergers and stock purchases to ensure they do not harm national security. The move was seen as targeting China.

China's Commerce Ministry yesterday said it had noted the inclusion of CFIUS in the Act and would "comprehensively assess the contents", paying close attention to the impact on Chinese firms.

"The US side should objectively and fairly treat Chinese investors, and avoid CFIUS becoming an obstacle to investment cooperation between Chinese and US firms," the ministry said in a statement.

Chinese and US companies seek greater cooperation on investment, it added, urging the two countries' governments to heed the voices of their companies, and provide a good environment and stable expectations.

Monday's legislation also calls "long-term strategic competition with China" a top priority for the US, which should improve the defence capabilities of self-ruled Taiwan, claimed by China as a wayward province.

China's Foreign Ministry said the US passed the Act despite China's strong objections and it was dissatisfied with the "negative content related to China".

China's Defence Ministry also weighed in, saying the Act "exaggerated Sino-US antagonism", damaged trust between the two militaries and involved the most important and sensitive issue in bilateral ties, namely Taiwan.

"We will never let any person, at any time or in any form split Taiwan off from China," it added.

The US has no formal ties with Taiwan but is the island's strongest ally and sole foreign arms supplier.

