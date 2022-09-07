China clears roads to earthquake epicentre, death toll rises to 74

Rescuers and locals remove stones from the road in Sichuan, China, on Sept 5, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescue workers carry an injured person in Sichuan on Sept 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Rescuers move people in Luding county, Sichuan, on Sept 5, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING - China has reopened roads leading to the epicentre of Monday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the south-western province of Sichuan and traffic has resumed, state media reported on Wednesday, while the death toll has risen to 74.

In addition, a total of 259 people were injured in the disaster and 26 remained missing as of Tuesday night, the People's Daily reported.

The strongest earthquake to hit the province since 2017 destroyed numerous buildings and caused severe damage to power and water infrastructure as well as telecommunications.

Rescuers had rushed to reach stranded people, restore utilities and send emergency relief, while 11,000 people were evacuated on Tuesday from Luding county, where the quake was centred.

Early on Wednesday, China Earthquake Networks Centre recorded a magnitude 3 aftershock at the epicentre, at a depth of 12 km.

Weather forecasters have also warned of the prospect of heavy rains in the region until Friday. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Rescue efforts under way as Sichuan earthquake toll rises to 65
More than 40 killed as China’s Sichuan is hit by strongest earthquake since 2017

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top