China clampdown sparks student exodus from schools in HK

HONG KONG • Disillusioned by China's crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, engineer Alan Chan emigrated to Britain last month with his wife and 10-year-old son.

Like many other parents, his decision to leave the former British colony was influenced by Beijing's overhaul of the education system.

"The political changes during the past two years in Hong Kong are suffocating," said Mr Chan, 46, who has settled in London. "I'd like my kid to grow up in a more democratic environment with a more liberal schooling."

Thousands of residents have left Hong Kong since China passed a national security law last year in response to pro-democracy pro-tests in the city in 2019. With university and high school students at the forefront of the demonstrations, Beijing has blamed the education system for fostering unrest and ordered schools to adopt a more patriotic curriculum.

When the city's new academic year begins next month, yet more changes will be enforced - putting teachers under increased political pressure and some schools facing funding challenges as enrolment numbers plunge.

"The Chinese and Hong Kong governments think the media and the education sector should bear the most responsibility for inciting (young people)," said Mr Ivan Choy, a senior lecturer in politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "They believe both sectors have to be rectified."

The emigration wave saw the city's population drop 0.6 per cent last year, the first annual decline in 18 years. It also resulted in the biggest drop in enrolments last year since 2010 - a total decline of more than 15,000 primary and secondary students.

"It's a serious situation, losing around 15,000 students in a year," said Mr Dion Chen, chairman of the Direct Subsidy Scheme Schools Council, a body representing non-government schools. "Figures haven't bottomed yet."

One prestigious school, which he declined to name, lost 160 pupils last year - more than 10 per cent of the student body.

Hong Kong introduced a pro-China curriculum in February, with children as young as six taught to memorise offences criminalised by the national security law, including subversion and collusion with foreign powers.

A compulsory high school subject called liberal studies has been revamped after local pro-China politicians blamed it for radicalising youth during the 2019 unrest.

The subject, now called citizenship and social development, will begin next month. A sample paper released by the government last month revealed that students will be tested on topics such as the national security law and the integration of Hong Kong within a so-called Greater Bay Area that included Shenzhen and other mainland Chinese cities.

"I fear that the revamped subject will narrow students' international vision and suppress their critical thinking," said a 49-year-old mother, who did not want to be identified making comments critical of the government. She is planning to emigrate to Canada and will send her 14-year-old child to the country this month.

"It could follow the blueprint of China's education curriculum," she said.

The United States plans to offer a temporary "safe haven" to thousands of Hong Kong residents, a senior administration official told Reuters yesterday, allowing them to extend their stay in the country in response to Beijing's crackdown on democracy in the city.

US President Joe Biden is expected to sign a memorandum directing the State and Homeland Security departments to grant Hong Kong residents in the US an 18-month "deferral of removal", the official said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS