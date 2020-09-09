China cites national security for its detention of Australian journalist

BEIJING • China yesterday said its detention last month of a high-profile Australian journalist working for its state media was carried out on "national security grounds".

Ms Cheng Lei's detention was a new blow to deteriorating relations between Beijing and Canberra that have seen China warn its citizens over travelling to Australia and vice versa.

In the first comments on CGTN anchor Cheng Lei, in detention since Aug 14, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the authorities took "compulsory measures" against her on suspicion "of criminal activity endangering China's national security".

"The case is still in the process of investigation in accordance with the law," Mr Zhao said, adding that her "legal rights and interests are all receiving full legal protection".

He did not give further details of the allegations against her.

Ms Cheng - who conducted interviews with international CEOs for CGTN's Global Business and BizTalk shows - has not been seen in public since being held, although Australian diplomats in Beijing were able to speak to her on Aug 27.

She is the second high-profile Australian citizen to be held in Beijing, after writer Yang Hengjun was arrested in January last year on suspicion of espionage.

Earlier this year, Australia warned its citizens that they faced the risk of arbitrary detention if they travelled to China.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE