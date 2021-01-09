China 'censoring local media coverage' of Alibaba investigation

BEIJING • China has ordered its domestic media outlets to restrict their reporting on an antitrust probe into Alibaba Group Holding, as speculation over the future of one of the country's largest corporations intensified, said people with knowledge of the matter.

A directive from the government's propaganda arm near the end of last year ordered news outlets to strictly echo the official line on the investigation into the tech giant and prohibited them from engaging in original reporting and extended analysis or drawing their own conclusions without authorisation, according to the people, who asked not to be identified.

The restrictions also apply to Mr Jack Ma, the company's co-founder, the people said.

The Beijing authorities regularly issue propaganda directives and guidelines to domestic media to further the government's policy objectives. The Financial Times earlier reported the directive on Alibaba, saying that it signalled how the issue has become a matter of national political sensitivity.

Mr Ma's empire has become the most prominent target of China's campaign against the technology industry, which has so far torpedoed affiliate Ant Group's US$35 billion (S$46.4 billion) initial public offering and led to an antitrust probe at his e-commerce giant.

Mr Ma, who has not been seen in public for months, has been advised by the government to stay in the country, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Several online blogs that speculated about his whereabouts have been censored, said the FT.

"It's because the government does not want to see two things: one is people questioning the overreaching intervention, the other is people lashing out at the private sector and discouraging China's economic engine," said Dr Fang Kecheng, a communications professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

At one media company, the restrictions were applied to Chinese-language outlets, but not its English-language journalists, one person said.

BLOOMBERG