China celebrates; Hong Kong tense after teen protester is shot

President Xi Jinping stood in front of Tiananmen Square yesterday morning and called for national unity, while pledging to uphold its "one country, two systems" formula.

But just hours later, an 18-year-old protester was shot in Hong Kong after demonstrators clashed with police, marring what was to have been a day of grand celebrations for the nation's 70th anniversary.

Under smog-filled skies in the capital city, Mr Xi, in a Mao suit and flanked by his two predecessors - former presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao - presided over the largest parade the country has staged in recent history.

President Xi kept his remarks succinct, but the message was clear: China will continue its peaceful but unstoppable rise, and it will continue to strive for reunification.

"No power can shake the status of our great motherland, no force can stop the progress of the Chinese people and nation," he said to cheers from the thousands of flag-waving Chinese who had gathered on both sides of Chang'an Avenue.

In a nine-minute speech, Mr Xi repeated his promise to let Hong Kong and Macau govern themselves, while promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations.

But just hours later, a Hong Kong police officer injured a protester after shooting him in the shoulder with a live bullet, the first time this has happened in the territory's four-month political crisis. According to media reports, he underwent surgery to have the bullet removed and remains in critical condition.

Citywide protests yesterday, timed for China's National Day, escalated as black-clad demonstrators lobbed petrol bombs and vandalised subway stations.

Despite pulling out all the stops to mark its 70th year of communist rule, China is facing mounting problems: turmoil in Hong Kong, a slowing economy, a rapidly ageing population and a deepening rift with the United States.

Yesterday's military parade was a well-crafted exercise in showing off its prowess and positioning the East Asian giant as a country not to be trifled with. A modernised People's Liberation Army trotted out highly anticipated advanced weaponry such as the DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile, which has the capability of striking the US.

The display of its military might did the job of stoking national pride. Civil servant Li Yidong, 27, who was in the audience, called it a "stirring sight".

In another parade that followed, 100,000 civilians, some atop the 70 floats that trundled down the avenue, danced and sang as they depicted the milestones of the nation over seven decades. Various eras were marked by huge portraits of China's top leaders - from Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping to Mr Jiang, Mr Hu and Mr Xi.

"China's yesterday has been written in the annals of mankind. China's today is being created in the hands of hundreds of millions of people, and China's tomorrow will be even better," said the President as he urged national unity, loyalty to the party and the fulfilment of the two centennial goals.

Mr Xi has vowed to make China a "moderately prosperous society" by 2021, and for it to become a "fully developed, rich and powerful nation" by 2049. These two centennial goals - 2021 marks 100 years since the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, and 2049, the centenary of the founding of the People's Republic of China - have been Mr Xi's overarching vision since he took power in 2012.

Said China watcher Zi Yang, a senior analyst with the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies' China Programme: "To foreign audiences, the celebration aims to project an image of a strong China that cannot be deterred from its goal of national rejuvenation."

He added: "Internally, it shows the party's leadership is indispensable to an independent and powerful China, and the people shall unite in supporting it."