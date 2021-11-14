Taiwan issue

China cautions US over signals

  • Published
    33 min ago

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to his US counterpart Antony Blinken yesterday, where Mr Wang reiterated China's firm stance on Taiwan after recent US comments on the matter. He urged the US to firmly object to any form of Taiwan independence and to not send wrong signals to parties that are supporting such moves.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 14, 2021, with the headline 'China cautions US over signals'. Subscribe
Topics: 