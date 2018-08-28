China carrier sets out on 2nd sea trial

BEIJING • China's first domestically designed aircraft carrier has embarked on its second sea trial from its shipyard in Dalian, Liaoning province.

Videos and images published by Chinese media and weapons enthusiasts showed that the giant ship, which has yet to be officially named but is widely believed to bear the name CNS Shandong, yesterday left the port of Dalian Shipbuilding Industry, its builder, assisted by several tugboats.

There appeared to be no aircraft or other large equipment on the vessel's deck.

Publicity officials from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy and China Shipbuilding Industry Corp, the parent company of the Dalian shipbuilder, declined to comment.

The new carrier, the largest and most sophisticated naval vessel in China, was designed and built domestically, with construction beginning in November 2013. The ship was moved from a dry dock to the water in April last year. It made its maiden sea trial in mid-May this year to demonstrate the reliability and performance of its propulsion systems.

A ship researcher from the navy, who asked not to be named, said he expected the second sea trial to mainly verify the carrier's communication, navigation and other electronic and mechanical instruments.

He also said the operation will test modifications and improvements on the ship's propulsion system that were made after the first sea trial.

The PLA Navy now operates just one carrier - the CNS Liaoning, originally a Soviet-era vessel that was extensively refitted by the Dalian shipbuilder.

CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK