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China carmakers go back to design basics with buttons and knobs

Chery Automobile’s Omoda X SUV comes with physical switches to control features such as air conditioning and seat ventilation, functions that other cars have behind touch screens.

BEIJING – Chinese carmakers have become famous for turning cars into rolling smartphones decked out with large touch screens and flashy software. Now they are touting the return of knobs and buttons.

When Chery Automobile unveiled its Omoda X sport utility vehicle this week, the manufacturer showed off the model’s centre console. It comes with physical switches to control features such as air conditioning and seat ventilation, functions that other cars have behind touch screens.

“We’ve kept physical controls for frequently used functions,” said Li Yehan, a brand manager at the company. “No need to dig through menus. No unnecessary distractions.”

Chery is not alone in adding more knobs.

BYD brought back buttons for often-used functions such as sound volume and climate control in its latest Tang SUV, while Geely Automobile Holdings also increased the number of dials in the centre console of its newly released Galaxy TT sedan.

The re-introduction of physical controls coincides with a broader push by Chinese regulators to overhaul the EV industry’s potentially harmful design choices.

While door handles have been the most high-profile change, resulting in millions of cars being recalled, screens have also drawn scrutiny because they can distract drivers and pose a safety risk should they loose power or break.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MITT) earlier in 2026 proposed updating national vehicle standards, specifying that functions affecting driving safety like those that control headlights or change gears should be physical rather than digital. The new rules are slated to go into effect in July of 2027.

Beijing is also reining in the quirkier designs some carmakers introduced to win over buyers.

On Oct 20, the MITT introduced a new standard stipulating that any external lights of a car should not display text, as the ministry cracks down on features that risk distracting drivers.

The update may outlaw functionality including one from SAIC Motor’s IM Motors brand, which is able to light text on the rear bumpers of their electric vehicles. Some drivers have programmed the feature so that it displays the current high oil prices, trolling owners of gasoline cars.

The trend is not confined to China. In Europe, Mercedes-Benz Group is reintroducing the most sensible buttons in its new models, according to chief executive Ola Kallenius.

By putting too many functions behind digital screens, the car industry “might have gone a little bit too far”, Kallenius told reporters in July. Bloomberg