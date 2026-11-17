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Delegations led by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov 17.

SHENZHEN - China will cut tariffs on Canadian exports including pork and seafood, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office said on Nov 17, as he hailed “greater predictability and stability” in China-Canada relations.

Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the southern Chinese tech and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Carney said Canada was well ahead of schedule in its goal of boosting exports to China “by 50% by the end of this decade”.

A major plank of Carney’s economic strategy is to reduce Canada’s heavy reliance on the United States, which has imposed hefty tariffs on many Canadian products.

Xi and Carney agreed to extend and expand a preliminary arrangement to improve access to the Chinese market for Canada’s farmers and seafood harvesters, a statement from Carney’s office said.

China will provide additional tariff relief for around C$400 million (S$360 million) in Canadian exports, including frozen pork cuts and fish and seafood.

In exchange, Canada has agreed to extend by two years existing remission measures for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products that are currently set to expire at the end of 2026, the statement said.

Xi said that since the two countries agreed in January to advance the China-Canada strategic partnership, exchanges and cooperation across various fields have fully resumed.

“Stronger communication and cooperation between China and Canada will benefit not only our two countries but also Asia-Pacific and the world,” Xi told Carney during their meeting.

The talks on Nov 17 marked the third meeting between Carney and Xi since Carney became prime minister; the two also met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea in 2025.

Chinese carmakers BYD, Geely and Chery have taken steps to enter the Canadian market since Ottawa approved annual imports of 49,000 cars at a tariff rate of 6.1%. The quota is set to rise to 70,000 cars over five years.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at the Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport ahead of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov 16. PHOTO: REUTERS

China also lowered tariffs on Canadian canola seed following Carney’s January visit, and recently extended tariff relief for Canadian canola meal, lobsters, crabs and peas for two more years.

Shipments of Canadian crude oil to China have risen about 37% in 2026, according to a Reuters calculation based on LSEG data.

Still, security analysts and human rights groups have warned that closer ties with Beijing could compromise Canadian security and values.

Critics have pointed to the imprisonment of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, China’s secret execution of four Canadians in 2025 and Canadian intelligence findings that Beijing interfered in at least two federal elections.

China has said it has no interest in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs. REUTERS