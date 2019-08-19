China calls out US politicians over HK comments

BEIJING • Recent statements from US politicians have violated the spirit of rule of law and interfered with China's internal affairs, a spokesman with the country's top legislature has said.

Mr You Wenze, spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress, said that some US politicians have glorified violent crimes in Hong Kong as protests for human rights and freedom, while smearing as violent suppression Hong Kong police efforts at law enforcement and maintaining social order.

He said some American politicians have threatened to get US Congress to pass a so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which "severely violated the spirit of rule of law, showed clear double standards and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs".

His remarks last Saturday came in response to several statements on Hong Kong from US politicians including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senators Mitch McConnell and Marco Rubio.

Mr You said the illegal activities by Hong Kong protesters have breached China's Constitution, the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the National Flag Law and National Emblem Law, as well as Hong Kong's regional rules and regulations.

Such actions challenge the "one country, two systems" principle and reject the rule of law in Hong Kong... these acts must be punished according to the law, he said. "The law has no authority if law-breaking actions are not punished, and there is no rule of law if the law loses its authority," added Mr You.

He stressed that Hong Kong is part of China and the city's affairs are China's internal affairs.

The city's long-term prosperity and stability are built on the strong will of all Chinese people, including 7.5 million Hong Kong people. "It can by no means be undermined by a very small number of violent criminals and changed by any interference from external forces," he said.

CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK