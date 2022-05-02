China building collapse: 6th person rescued as dozens remain missing

BEIJING • Rescuers pulled a sixth survivor from a collapsed building in central China yesterday, two days into a search-and-rescue operation that has workers looking for dozens feared missing.

The building in Changsha city, Hunan province - which housed a hotel, apartments and a cinema - caved in on Friday afternoon, leaving a gaping hole in the dense streetscape.

City officials said on Saturday five survivors had been pulled out of the structure, leaving 18 still trapped. A further 39 could not be contacted after the incident.

After 50 hours of rescue efforts, a woman - the sixth survivor - was pulled out from the rubble yesterday, state broadcaster CCTV reported, showing footage of firefighters loading a person covered in dust onto a gurney.

Changsha police said nine people - including the building's owner and a team of safety inspectors - were detained yesterday in connection with the accident. They alleged surveyors had falsified a safety audit of the building.

No cause for the disaster has yet been given by the authorities.

Changsha's mayor earlier vowed to "spare no effort" in the search for the people still trapped.

"We will seize the golden 72 hours for rescue and try our best to search for the trapped people," Mr Zheng Jianxin said on Saturday.

The state media showed firefighters - backed by a digger - cutting through a morass of metal and sheets of concrete, while rescuers shouted into the tower of debris to communicate with any survivors.

A top Communist Party of China official was dispatched to the scene - an indication of the severity of the disaster. Building collapses are not uncommon in China, due to weak safety and construction standards as well as corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.

In January, an explosion triggered by a suspected gas leak brought down a building in Chongqing, killing at least 16 people.

