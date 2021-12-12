China brands US democracy a 'weapon of mass destruction'

BEIJING • China branded US democracy a "weapon of mass destruction", following the US-organised Summit for Democracy, which aims to shore up allies in the face of autocratic regimes.

China was left out of the two-day virtual summit - along with countries like Russia and Hungary - and responded by accusing US President Joe Biden of stoking Cold War-era ideological divides.

"Democracy has long become a 'weapon of mass destruction' used by the US to interfere in other countries," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement yesterday, also accusing the US of having "instigated colour revolutions" overseas.

The ministry also claimed the summit was organised by the US to "draw lines of ideological prejudice, instrumentalise and weaponise democracy... (and) incite division and confrontation".

Beijing vowed to "resolutely resist and oppose all kinds of pseudo-democracies".

Ahead of the summit, China ramped up a propaganda blitz criticising US democracy as corrupt and a failure. It touted its own version of "whole-process people's democracy" in a white paper released last week that aimed to shore up legitimacy for the ruling Communist Party.

While the US has repeatedly denied there will be another Cold War with China, tensions between the world's two largest economies have spiralled in recent years over issues such as technological competition, human rights, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

The US Treasury on Friday sanctioned two high-level Chinese officials for human rights abuses in Xinjiang and placed Chinese artificial intelligence surveillance firm SenseTime on a blacklist for its facial recognition technology targeting Uighur minorities.

Taiwan, a democratic self-ruling island that is claimed by China, was invited to the US summit in a clear snub to its larger neighbour. But Beijing got a boost in the middle of Mr Biden's summit when Nicaragua dropped its previous diplomatic alliance with Taiwan, saying it recognised only China.

It leaves Taiwan with only 14 diplomatic allies.

In response, the US State Department called on "all countries that value democratic institutions" to "expand engagement" with the island.

Mr Biden said on Friday that democracy "knows no borders" as he closed the two-day summit.

His presidency has focused on restoring America to what former president Ronald Reagan liked to call a "shining city on the hill", or a beacon for freedom that other nations look up to.

In closing comments to leaders from scores of countries, as well as representatives of non-governmental organisations and philanthropic bodies, Mr Biden said democracy "speaks every language. It lives in anti-corruption activists, human rights defenders, journalists".

"We're committed to working with all those who share those values to shape the rules of the road," Mr Biden vowed, saying that the US will stand by those "who give their people the ability to breathe free and not seek to suffocate their people with an iron hand".

He has spoken repeatedly about the world reaching an "inflection point" in a struggle between growing autocracies and increasingly under-fire democracies.

On the first day of the virtual summit, he pledged US$424 million (S$578 million) to support media freedom, fair elections and anti-corruption campaigns. "Democracy needs champions," he said.

But as Mr Biden hosted the summit on a wall of television screens in the White House, rival China was trolling the summit with mocking propaganda, including a rap song in English saying that Americans "sell democracy like they sell Coca-Cola".

China and Russia, which Mr Biden describes as the supreme leaders of the autocracies camp, were the highest-profile names left off the invite list to the Washington summit. Both countries responded angrily, accusing Mr Biden of stoking Cold War-style ideological divides.

Mr Biden's democracy appeal also met a mixed reception at home. On one side, Republican critics say he has not been tough enough on China or other adversaries.

"In Joe Biden's first 11 months in office, he has failed to stand up for freedom across the globe and caved to those who want to dismantle it, emboldening our enemies and undermining our standing abroad," the Republican National Committee said in a reaction to his remarks on Friday.

On another end of the political spectrum, famed Vietnam War era whistle-blower Daniel Ellsberg lashed out at the Biden administration for pursuing extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Washington wants Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to its wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. "How dare Biden lecture a @StateDept #SummitForDemocracy today while refusing to pardon" Assange, Mr Ellsberg tweeted on Thursday.

He accused Mr Biden of "killing freedom of the press for 'national security'". AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE