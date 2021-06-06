China blasts consulates in HK for Tiananmen candles

HONG KONG • China has berated the US and EU consulates in Hong Kong for displaying candles to mark the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, slamming it as a "clumsy political show" to destabilise the city.

Candles were seen lit in the windows of the US consulate building, which is next to the residence of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, and the European Union's office on Friday night.

The missions also posted photographs of their candlelit Tiananmen memorials on social media.

"Any attempt to exploit Hong Kong to carry out infiltration or sabotage activities against the mainland crosses the red line... is absolutely intolerable," a spokesman for the Hong Kong office of China's foreign ministry said yesterday.

"We again urge the organs of relevant countries in Hong Kong to immediately... stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large, and avoid playing with fire."

For three decades in Hong Kong, huge crowds, often tens of thousands strong, have held candlelit vigils on June 4 for those killed in 1989 when tanks and troops crushed pro-democracy protests in Beijing.

However, this year's vigil was banned at a time when the Hong Kong authorities are carrying out a sweeping clampdown on dissent following huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.

Hong Kong banned the annual vigil for the first time last year, citing coronavirus public gathering restrictions

Police on Friday blocked off Victoria Park - where the annual June 4 vigil is usually held - to prevent people from gathering to commemorate the anniversary. Thousands of police were also deployed across the city.

But flashes of defiance still flickered across the city as residents simultaneously turned on their mobile phone lights on Friday night or lit candles in multiple districts to mark the date.

There were also calls online for people to turn off the lights at home and place candles in their windows in commemoration.

Public commemorations of June 4 are forbidden in mainland China, and semi-autonomous Hong Kong was the one place in China where large-scale remembrance was still tolerated.

Police have not said whether commemorating the Tiananmen anniversary would breach a sweeping national security law implemented in June last year.

"From the bottom of my heart, I must say I believe Hong Kong is still a very safe and free city," senior superintendent Liauw Ka-kei told reporters.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS