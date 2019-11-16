China blames UK after HK official is jostled in London

BEIJING • China has condemned an incident in which Hong Kong's Justice Secretary was jostled by masked demonstrators in London, and accused Britain of fuelling pro-democracy unrest.

Ms Teresa Cheng, Hong Kong's Secretary for Justice, was ambushed by around a dozen masked protesters as she prepared to attend a speaking event on Thursday night in London.

They shone torch lights on her while calling her a "murderer" and shouting slogans of the Hong Kong pro-democracy protest movement.

Video of the incident showed Ms Cheng falling to the ground during the melee - although it was not immediately clear if she was pushed by protesters. She was back on her feet moments later and was escorted away with no visible signs of injury.

The Hong Kong government said she suffered "serious bodily harm" but gave no details. China called it an "appalling attack" and has demanded Britain offer security protection to the Hong Kong official.

"If the British side does not change its wrong practices, and continues to add fuel to the fire, sow discord and instigate others, and make false counter-charges, then it will bring calamity on itself," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing yesterday.

Former colonial ruler Britain, which handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997, has urged Beijing and Hong Kong to seek a political solution for protesters and condemned the escalating violence on both sides.

Ms Cheng is in London on a visit to promote Hong Kong's role as a dispute resolution and deal-making hub. She is seen as playing a key role in pushing forward the now-withdrawn extradition Bill to China, which sparked the ongoing unrest.

British police said they are investigating the alleged assault on Ms Cheng, but so far there have not been any arrests.

"A woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service suffering an injury to her arm," the police said in a statement.

Hong Kong has seen relentless protests since June as many in the city of 7.5 million people have vented fury at eroding freedoms under Chinese rule.

Government data yesterday confirmed that Hong Kong has sunk into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter, weighed down in part by the protests.

Thousands of mainly office workers took to the streets yesterday, many chanting "Stand with Hong Kong". Later at night, police fired rounds of tear gas to disperse protesters who had set up roadblocks in Mongkok.

Schools were forced to close as demonstrators paralysed parts of Hong Kong for a fifth day yesterday. The Chinese University of Hong Kong, which anti-government protesters have turned into a fortress stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, had been "taken hostage", police said.

Hong Kong's annual pride parade due to be held today was downgraded to a stationary rally after police banned the traditionally boisterous and colourful march.

The increasing violence has claimed lives, including that of a 70-year-old street cleaner who died on Thursday after he was hit in the head by one of several bricks police said had been thrown by "masked rioters" on Wednesday. His death has been classified as murder. On Monday, police blamed a "rioter" for dousing a man in petrol and setting him on fire. The victim is in critical condition. On the same day, police shot a protester. He is in stable condition.

"We can no longer say Hong Kong is a safe city," Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung said at a briefing yesterday.

