China bans S. Korea pig imports on swine fever fears

BEIJING • China has banned pig imports from South Korea after Seoul became the latest to report an outbreak of the African swine fever that has destroyed hog herds and pushed up prices globally.

Beijing has been battling to bring an outbreak of the disease among its own pork supply chain under control after at least 1.1 million pigs were culled.

The General Administration of Customs on Thursday said it would strengthen quarantine checks of shipments and passenger luggage from South Korea, and any illegally imported pigs would be destroyed.

South Korea has confirmed the first case of African swine fever in Paju, a city near the inter-Korea border, and Agriculture Minister Kim Hyun-soo said 3,950 pigs from three farms would be culled.

Yesterday, South Korean officials said they were investigating two more suspected cases of African swine fever from farms near its border with North Korea.

Agriculture Ministry officials are testing samples of dead pigs from two farms in Paju city about 9km away from the farm where the country's first case of the disease was confirmed on Monday. A second case was confirmed on Tuesday in the nearby town of Yeoncheon.

Workers have culled some 10,400 pigs at border area farms as of yesterday morning.

In June, Seoul said the disease was "highly likely" to enter the country from North Korea and ordered fences to be erected at farms along the border to prevent possible contact between pigs and wild boar.

The outbreak came three months after North Korea told the World Organisation for Animal Health that dozens of pigs had died from the disease at a farm near the Chinese border, according to Seoul.

The virus is not harmful to humans but causes haemorrhagic fever in pigs that is almost always fatal, and the only known way to prevent the disease from spreading is a mass cull of affected livestock.

With prices for China's meat staple up 50 per cent in the past year, Beijing has taken a number of measures including exempting US pork imports from trade tariffs, and auctioning 10,000 tonnes of pork from its strategic reserves on Thursday.

Last month, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organisation said almost five million pigs in Asia had died or been culled because of the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, a new outbreak has been found at a private farm in Russia's Primorsk region near the border with China, Russia's agriculture watchdog said yesterday.

Over in the Philippines, officials from the Department of Agriculture yesterday said blood samples from pigs in backyard farms in the capital Manila had tested positive for African swine fever.

The Philippines declared its first outbreak of the virus on Sept 9, after detecting swine deaths and culling more than 7,000 pigs in Rizal province, east of Manila.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS