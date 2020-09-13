China bans horses from Malaysia following African horse sickness outbreak

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China has banned imports of horses and other equines and their products from Malaysia, following an outbreak of African Horse Sickness in the Southeast Asian country.

China will also strengthen elimination of insects that might carry the disease on transportation vehicles coming from Malaysia, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement published on its website on Saturday (Sept 12).

China said in April that it was testing horses in its border areas after the deadly disease was detected in Thailand.

