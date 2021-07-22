China bans cattle imports from Laos to prevent skin disease

China found the disease in its own cattle herd last year.
China found the disease in its own cattle herd last year.
BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's customs said on Thursday (July 22) it has banned the import of cattle and cattle products from Laos to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease.

The move came after Laos reported its first outbreaks of the disease in cattle earlier this month, the General Administration of Customs said in a notice on its website.

The disease, caused by a debilitating virus, is thought to be spread by flies or mosquitoes. It does not affect people and is rarely fatal.

