China backs S. Korea's peace efforts

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at their meeting in Beijing yesterday that China supports South Korea's efforts to promote peace talks and improve ties between the United States and North Korea.

Their discussion took place amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula, with North Korea demanding that international sanctions on it be lifted before it ends its nuclear programme, and that the US move forward on their stalled dialogue.

On his part, Mr Moon stressed to Mr Xi the importance of keeping up the momentum of talks between the US and North Korea, saying that rising hostilities benefited neither their countries nor North Korea.

Mr Moon is in China to attend a trilateral summit between him, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang today.