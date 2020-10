China backs Iran nuclear deal, calls for new Mid-East forum

BEIJING (AFP) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for a new forum to defuse tensions in the Middle East after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart where he reiterated Beijing's support for Teheran.

Mr Wang and Mr Javid Zarif also reaffirmed their commitment to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, according to the Chinese foreign ministry, an implicit rebuke of the United States for abandoning the accord, during their Saturday (Oct 10) meeting in China's south-western Tengchong city.

Iran has been locked in an acrimonious relationship with Saudi Arabia, the other major Middle Eastern power, over the war in Yemen, Iranian influence in Iraq and Saudi support for Washington's sanctions on Teheran.

"China proposes to build a regional multilateral dialogue platform with equal participation of all stakeholders," said the Chinese foreign ministry statement.

The forum would "enhance mutual understanding through dialogue and explore political and diplomatic solutions to security issues in the Middle East", the statement added.

Mr Wang added that support for the Iranian nuclear deal, negotiated by the Obama administration but ultimately abandoned by Mr Donald Trump, would be a precondition of entry to the forum.

Mr Zarif said on Twitter his "fruitful talks" with Mr Wang amounted to a rejection of "US unilateralism" and had also focused on strategic ties and collaboration on the development of a coronavirus vaccine.