China backs bolder measures to tackle roots of unrest in HK

HONG KONG • Beijing supports bolder action to tackle the roots of the unrest that has rocked Hong Kong for months, a top Chinese official said yesterday, just hours after a knife-wielding man attacked a pro-Beijing lawmaker in Hong Kong.

Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng said at a meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing that the anti-government protests were damaging the "one country, two systems" formula under which the former British colony has been governed since its handover to China in 1997.

"We firmly support the Special Administrative Region government to adopt more proactive and more effective measures to solve the social problems," said Mr Han, speaking at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in the Chinese capital.

He said the social problems in Hong Kong included unaffordable housing in the city.

Mrs Lam announced housing and land reforms last month in an effort to regain support in one of the world's most expensive housing markets. She also defended her administration's response to the protests, including reviving colonial-era emergency laws.

The Chinese Communist Party said on Tuesday that it would not tolerate any "separatist behaviour" after some protesters called for independence.

Mr Han said the violence had exceeded the "bottom line" of the rule of law and of morality.

He was meeting Mrs Lam after a man lunged at Hong Kong lawmaker Junius Ho with a knife yesterday, the latest attack on candidates running in the city's Nov 24 district council elections.

A suspect was arrested.

Mr Ho said in an online statement that he suffered a knife injury to the upper left part of his chest, but that his life was not at risk.

Mrs Lam strongly condemned the attack when she met reporters in Beijing.

Hundreds of black-clad students yesterday protested against perceived police brutality and called for an investigation into injuries suffered by a student from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, who was fighting for his life after falling one floor in a carpark.

