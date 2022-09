BEIJING - China's aviation sector has had a bumpy ride in its post-Covid-19 recovery, hampered by the lack of international travel and starts and stops in the domestic market recovery due to strict and ever-changing pandemic control policies.

As policies vary between cities, domestic travellers have largely become wary of hopping on a plane for fear of being caught up in snap lockdowns, unable to get home, as was the case recently in tourist hot spot Hainan.