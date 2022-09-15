China attacks UN report about alleged rights abuses

GENEVA - China has attacked a report issued by the UN human rights office on alleged abuses in Xinjiang, reading out on Tuesday a statement backed by around 20 other countries criticising the UN body for releasing the report and saying it had no right to do so.

But initial support for Beijing's so-called joint statement at the UN Human Rights Council was thinner than some observers were expecting, a fact that could embolden China's critics.

The Aug 31 report, which China asked the United Nations not to publish, stipulated that "serious human rights violations have been committed". It said the detention of Uighurs and other Muslims in China's Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity.

China vigorously denies any abuse.

Countries are now mulling over a possible historic motion against China, including an investigative mechanism, at an ongoing meeting of the Geneva council as a result, diplomats told Reuters.

The United States, Canada and the European Union are among those welcoming the Xinjiang findings and expressing concern in the council's Tuesday session, where countries are discussing the report for the first time.

But Mr Chen Xu, China's ambassador, rejected it as an erroneous "smear", saying it was based on lies. "We are deeply concerned that the (UN Human Rights Office), without the authorisation of the Human Rights Council, and the consent of the country concerned, released the so-called assessment on Xinjiang, China," he said in a separate joint statement.

A UN council official said that so far, 21 countries had signed that statement, including Egypt and Pakistan.

However, a Reuters tally shows that only seven of those that have sided with China currently have a vote at the 47-member council, where resolutions need a majority to pass.

"They won't be happy with that," said one diplomat.

Opening another front, the EU said on Wednesday that it would ban products made from forced labour.

The bloc's plan does not mention China specifically, but China has faced criticisms that Uighurs are being forced into slave labour.

"This proposal will make a real difference in tackling modern-day slavery, which affects millions of people around the globe," said the EU's trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

The EU proposal risks eliciting a strong reaction from Beijing if seen as linked to allegations of rights violations against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

