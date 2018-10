BEIJING (REUTERS, CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - China has arrested a former vice-finance minister for suspected corruption, its top prosecutor said on Friday (Oct 19).

Zhang Shaochun has been under investigation for "serious violation of discipline and law", the graft watchdog said, in a long-running corruption campaign under President Xi Jinping.

In another corruption case, the Supreme People's Procuratorate ordered arrest of Wang Xiaoguang, the former vice-governor of Guizhou province.